FOX 8 looks back at past St. Jude Dream Home winners in Northeast Ohio

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Since 2013, FOX 8 and St. Jude have given away a dream home all over Northeast Ohio.

**TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE 2021 DREAM HOME, RIGHT HERE**

Janet O’Donnell was the 2016 Dream Home winner. She is one of seven other FOX 8 viewers to win the grand prize. “I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it’s me.”

Christine Randleman, the 2018 Dream Home winner said, “I figured I would never win, but at least it’s a good cause.”

That was the reaction that 2020 Dream Home winner Gary Sprague had.

“It seems like it was just a couple of weeks ago that it happened.”

Shortly after winning the Dream Home, Sprague was offered a job in Las Vegas to work for a premier resort. He ended up selling the Dream Home but says the win certainly changed his life.

“We were able to use that money to afford to move out to Las Vegas.”

If it wasn’t for the job offer out west, Sprague says he and his wife would have been very happy in the Dream Home, they were both born and raised in Cleveland and C-Town will always be their home.

“Our dreams were kind of fulfilled by winning the home.”

And as we get set to announce our next Dream Home winner, Sprague has this bit of advice for you.



“Everyone has a chance of winning, so turn the TV on, watch channel 8.”

Just like Gary, your dream may just come true.

The St. Jude Dream Home is in Olmsted Falls. It’s a $475,000 home with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The drawing takes place this Wednesday on FOX 8 News in Morning!