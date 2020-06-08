Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard tests positive for COVID-19, daughter says

Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s beloved weatherman, Dick Goddard, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his daughter.

Kimberly Goddard posted the news on Facebook Monday morning.

She wrote: “My precious father has COVID.”

Last month, Kimberly told Fox 8 that her father was very ill. He later showed signs of improvement.

Mr. Goddard has been staying in a medical facility where Kimberly lives in Florida, and she hoped to get him back home. He has not been able to return home yet.

Kimberly previously said her father was tested for coronavirus multiple times, but the results were negative.

Mr. G retired in 2016, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a weather forecaster (51 years and 6 days.)

He turned 89 in February.

FOX 8 will keep you updated on his health.

*Read more updates on Dick Goddard, here.*