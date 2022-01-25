Northeast Ohio musician Kelly Derrick dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio musician Kelly Derrick passed away this week from cancer.

Kelly fronted many popular bands and performed on FOX 8 News in the Morning countless times with Festivus, In The Heartland, Stone Pony and Stagepass.

This week, the family announced that Derrick was diagnosed with aggressive cancer that had metastasized to several organs and his brain.

They say the cancer progressed rapidly.

Days after the family announced the diagnosis, Derrick passed away.

Kelly Derrick died on Monday, Jan. 24.

“He was surrounded by family and his dedicated partner, Julie, who was by his side until the end, for which we will be forever grateful,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe post.

The family asked for contributions to support his children and significant other.

You can make a donation here.

“Kelly touched so many lives,” they said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made.

The FOX 8 Morning Team spoke in his memory Tuesday, which you can watch in the video above.

“He’s going to be missed, that’s for sure,” Todd Meany said.