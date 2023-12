CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The sounds of the season filled the FOX 8 Studios on Monday as the Northern Lights performed on the morning show.

The a cappella choir is from Eastlake North High School and is under the direction of Devra Levine.

They will perform on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the high school and on Wed., Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Great Lakes Mall.