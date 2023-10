CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As a cancer survivor, Robert Hubbs, Jr., knows how it feels to receive a cancer diagnosis.

That’s why the drummer and leader of Hubb’s Groove is so passionate about playing a benefit show for the Taussig Cancer Institute.

The “Walk in Victory” fundraising gala is Saturday from 4 – 9 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Campus on Science Park Dr. in Beachwood.

The popular jazz band will be featured during the benefit.

