Founder’s Day of Caring: FOX 8 joins Cleveland food bank to help those in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some of Fox 8’s own helped out at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s weekly food distribution Thursday as part of our parent company Nexstar’s 25th Founder’s Day of Caring.

Food insecurity is a fact of life for many people. That’s why on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, FOX 8 employees devoted the day to helping those in need.

While at the food bank, we had the opportunity to learn more about the organization’s continued need for volunteers.

Local volunteer Sherlene Morihisa says she comes to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank warehouse several times a week and on Thursdays directs traffic at the huge Muni Lot distribution center come rain or shine.

“My passion is about kids and seniors and for me it was important to continue to give back when I can,” Morihisa said.

No one has given back more than the Ohio National Guard. Members of the Guard have worked tirelessly since the pandemic began as the food bank had to shift from providing meals for around 1,000 families a month to more than 2,000 meals a week.

(WJW Photo)



FOX 8 and The Greater Cleveland Foodbank team up for Founder’s Day

FOX 8 and The Greater Cleveland Foodbank are coming together to help those in need on Founder’s Day

However, the national guard’s mission is ending very soon.

“With many of the orders now lifting, their mission is essential ending. Their last distribution is on July 1, but we plan to continue these well into the summer — as long as needed. So, we’re really going to be needing volunteers,” Karen Pozna with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank said.

This is where the Greater Cleveland community needs not just us, but anyone who’s willing to step up to help the food bank continue to help your neighbors.

“We are really going to be in need of volunteers to come out and help load vehicles and help with set up and help register folks,” Pozna said.

Groups of volunteers are always welcome, but so are individuals who are willing to step up and help at the distribution or at their warehouse on Waterloo road.

If you or your group would like to volunteer to help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, click here for more information.