CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Guardians may be sending Mustard to the minors over his bad attitude, but don’t fear.

Fox 8 has the perfect solution! We are beginning negotiations on ‘Cocktail Weenie’ becoming his replacement on the team’s roster.

If you remember, our own Lil John dressed as Cocktail Weenie back in 2016 to race Mustard, Ketchup and Onion at Progressive Field — and he won!

And that’s one more win than Mustard’s had this season. The Guardians Monday announced the decision to send him down to the Lake County Captains after struggling at a historic pace in the first 50 Sugardale Hot Dog races at Progressive Field in 2022 with no wins.

Mustard is set to report to the Captains on Monday and run his first race on Tuesday.

We’ll keep you updated on our negotiations with the Guardians.