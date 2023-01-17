CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found Cuyahoga County Prosecutors asking a judge not to make it easier for a man to get out of jail while facing charges for killing Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick. And a court filing reveals new evidence showing how investigators built their case against Leander Bissell.

Last week, the I-TEAM revealed Bissell’s lawyers have asked a judge for a big cut in his bond so that he would not have to put up a lot of money to get out of jail.

But, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors wrote, the “Defendant’s request is unreasonable.”

Prosecutors say video evidence shows Bissell, “Drove around two police roadblocks, then drove through a closed lane of traffic at a high rate of speed, hitting Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.”

Leander Bissell has been sitting in jail since November, indicted for murder and more after a hit-and-run crash.

Police say he drove through the scene of an accident on I-90, plowed into the firefighter and took off.

Prosecutors say they have video evidence from dash cameras in a Bratenahl Police car and a tractor-trailer stopped in traffic.

Investigators say they also have video evidence of Bissell parking his car with front-end damage after the incident. But, he wants to go home to wait for his trial.

Bissell’s lawyers argue he is not a danger, he has a record for non-violent crimes, he wouldn’t go on the run, and he’d live with his family. The motion filed in Court also acknowledges Bissell may even have to wear a GPS ankle bracelet for the Court to watch over him.

Yet, Johnny Tetrick’s three daughters do not think that’s fair

“I think, for lack of a better term, insulted is the best that we can come up with,” Falon Tetrick said last week. “We have all seen the video of him hitting our father and driving off. And, then, no reverence for human life. My dad would have been at home with us, too, had he not hit him. While we do forgive him, it does not change the fact that our lives are changed forever.”

A judge will likely rule on the request just filed by Bissell’s lawyers in the next two to three weeks.

The overall criminal case is still in its beginning stages. Bissell plead not guilty.