(WJW) — Walmart has outlined who will pay for single-use paper and plastic bags.

The new policy applies to both in-store purchases and delivery orders in certain states but could be a part of a changing trend.

According to the Walmart website, Walmart will now charge $0.42 per single-use bag. It’s in effect in Maine, Vermont, New York, Colorado and Connecticut.

Single-use bags are no longer available at Walmart Stores or for pickup in New Jersey.

According to the Walmart website, the State of New Jersey passed legislation to limit the use of single-use bags in response to the growing problem of plastic pollution.

In all other states, Walmart says bags will continue to be used as needed for raw meats/proteins, produce and chemicals to ensure food safety and prevent cross-contamination.

Target stores have also implemented a similar surcharge for single-use bags in some states.

According to the Target website, drive-up and pickup orders will automatically include a bag fee of $1 each based on local state and federal mandates.

Because there is no local or state legislature that prohibits the use of plastic bags in the state of Ohio, this charge does not currently affect Target locations in Ohio.

Locally, Giant Eagle eliminated plastic grocery bags in its Cuyahoga County stores in April of 2022.

It’s an effort that started in 2020 but was put on hold during the pandemic. Giant Eagle said during that time frame it was able to prevent up to 20 million single-use plastic bags from littering communities.

Cuyahoga County’s ban on plastic bags went into effect in January 2022 but was not enforced until the end of 2022.

In the rest of the country, Giant Eagle got rid of single-use plastic bags on October 20, 2022.

The grocery store chain now encourages shoppers to bring or buy reusable bags instead. The move will take six million pounds of plastic out of the waste stream each year, Cara Mercil, Giant Eagle Director of Sustainability in a media release.

Giant Eagle stores now charge a five-cent fee per paper bag. Paper bags are biodegradable and

recyclable, but also have a high environmental cost in terms of water and energy used in their

manufacture.

Shoppers who pay with forms of government assistance don’t have to pay the five cents.