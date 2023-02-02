***Related video above: The latest forecast for Cleveland, Ohio***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer’s Almanac, it might take some time.

The Farmer’s Almanac Spring 2023 Forecast predicts a slow warm-up, unseasonably cold temperatures across the country around the vernal equinox and “a soggy, shivery spring ahead.”

The Great Lakes region could also see some snowfall this April, according to the almanac.

But FOX 8 meteorologists say we are transitioning from more of a La Nina to an ENSO-neutral phase from February to April. According to the Climate Prediction Center, this translates to Northeast Ohio seeing “above average” temperatures and precipitation in the three-month outlook.

The normal mean high temperature in Cleveland is around 38 degrees for February and 47 degrees for March.

The last few months of winter have the chance to be above these averages, but we will still get cold spells that could prompt more snowfall. We can also still get snow in the spring.

The latest we have had snow in Cleveland was May 11, 2020.

