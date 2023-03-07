ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- According to multiple reports, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department entered the home of a Cincinnati Bengals’ star Tuesday morning after it was reported that a juvenile was injured.

According to WXIX in Cincinnati, deputies were called to the home of Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon hours after responding to a report of shots fired that led to a juvenile being injured. Reports said that the response for shots fired was at the 7900 block of Ayers Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Reports said that a neighboring home is the same listed as Joe Mixon’s home address in a warrant for his arrest issued earlier this year. According to Hamilton County Auditor records, the property has not changed hands since then.

Deputies said that they extended the crime scene tape across his home around 11 p.m. At 11:30 p.m., deputies loudly told the homeowner to come out. A car was allowed into the driveway at 12:15 p.m. Deputies entered the home shortly after 1:30 a.m. Reports said that three more deputies entered around 2 a.m., carrying notetaking supplies.

Deputies left the scene around 3:20 a.m., not making an arrest.

Mixon’s involvement in the incident is still unclear.

Last month, Mixon had a misdemeanor menacing charge dropped after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman in Cincinnati.

Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Bengals in 2022, rushing for 814 yards and nine total touchdowns.