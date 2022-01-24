Ohio State Waterproofing has provided quality service with over 80,000 successful waterproofing and foundation repair installations and satisfied customers since our inception in 1978.

Ohio State Waterproofing’s philosophy for success is to provide honest, courteous and guaranteed service to every customer. Our reputation reflects this. Our well-trained waterproofing technicians are dedicated to complete customer satisfaction. This is achieved through fast, efficient processes as well as teamwork throughout this organization. You will always find a friendly representative willing to meet your needs at Ohio State Waterproofing.

We are a full service company that handles problems ranging from patching cracks to rebuilding basements. In addition, we hold three patents related to waterproofing that make us unique in the industry. These patents and our experience allow us to be able to do what every other waterproofer can do, but no one else can do what we do.

We are actively involved in the industry and community, including the National Association of Waterproofing Contractors, BHA, NARI, NAHB, NHIA, the BIA, the FHA and a number of consumer advocacy groups, as well as playing leading roles in a number of charitable functions.

But, most importantly, our highest degree of praise comes from the thousands of referrals we get from satisfied customers. Together they’ve made us a leader in the basement waterproofing and foundation repair industry.

Credentials

Basement Health Association (BHA)

National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)

Home Builders Association (HBA)

Building Industry Association (BIA)

National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)

National Association of Waterproofing Contractors (NAWC)

Cleveland Area Board of Realtors (CABOR)

Ohio State Waterproofing has been instrumental in setting industry standards. Its system has been evaluated by the following Building Associates:

BOCA ( Building Officials and Code Administrators International) Evaluation Services

Research Report No. 94-7

B.O.C.O.N.E.O. (Building Officials Conference of Northeast Ohio)

We Pride Ourselves On

Ohio State Waterproofing prides itself on its fast and efficient Quality Care. While each waterproofing and foundation repair requires individual attention, our process remains fundamentally the same.

Your Inspector starts with a detailed analysis of the premises. He will provide you with a complete explanation and photographs of problem areas, and give you options for a complete waterproofing solution. The Inspector meets with the Production Manager and Team Foreman to review specifics of the work involved. A detailed Work Card is drawn up based on your feedback. Each member of the Waterproofing Team reviews the photos and instructions of the work to be performed. The Waterproofing Teams arrives on schedule. The Foreman reviews the specifics of all the procedures with you. The crew begins work. Two to three days later (on average), your basement is left completely revitalized, clean and ready to create your dream!

Instant Benefits

It’s easy to see why Ohio State Waterproofing is America’s number one choice. Our waterproofing is effective and is guaranteed for the life of your home with a fully transferable warranty. You can rest assured that your job will be handled by the same bonded and insured professionals with the tens of thousands satisfied customers behind them.

Immediate increase in property value

A structurally sound foundation

A warmer basement in the winter

Warranty that provides years of protection

Increased living area

A fresher, more attractive home

A cleaner, healthier environment

Peace of mind

A Helping Hand

Mold is one of many microscopic fungi that thrives in damp environments. It can play a role in a variety of symptoms and ailments, such as hay-fever responses and respiratory infections.

Ohio State Waterproofing provides you with a revitalized living area that will promote a clean, healthy environment – free of the moisture that degrades belongings and encourages mold growth.

