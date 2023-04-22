[Editor’s Note: The video above is about another missing person from NE Ohio. The two cases are not related.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After asking for the public’s help finding a person who was last seen leaving their home for a job interview, police say the person has been found.

According to police, Michelle Henderhan, 49, of Cleveland hadn’t been seen or heard from since the morning of Wednesday, April 19.

Michelle Henderhan

Police say she was last seen leaving her home for a job interview at Menards.

Those with information were asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.