Lake Quartz, a new company whose founders have over 40 years of countertop and surface experience, has established a presence in NE Ohio for 2021. The company will be offering Cambria’s American-made, natural quartz countertop and surface components throughout NE Ohio. Cambria’s products are durable, non-absorbent and easy to maintain. They are backed by robust service from Lake Quartz and a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. The Cambria design pallet is recognized as the world’s most expansive.
Our Highlights
- Local family owned and operated
- 43 years of surfaces and countertop experience
- Offering industry leading design consultation and installation
- Stand behind products and services
- Cambria Certified Install Associate – very selective process and training (not “anyone” can install their product)
The Lake Quartz Gallery Difference
- 6,000 square feet showroom
- All Cambria designs available (not many Cambria dealers can claim this)
- Large format viewing including slabs, large wall displays, and inspirational displays
- Most dealers display 100 square feet of Cambria, we display well over 3,000 square feet!
- Only true Cambria Gallery between New York and Chicago
- First Cambria Gallery owned and operated outside of Cambria in the North America
- Cambria Premier Dealer – very selective process
About Cambria
- Family and American owned
- Life-time transferable warranty
- World leader in design and technology in the surfaces industry
