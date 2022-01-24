Lake Quartz

Lake Quartz, a new company whose founders have over 40 years of countertop and surface experience, has established a presence in NE Ohio for 2021. The company will be offering Cambria’s American-made, natural quartz countertop and surface components throughout NE Ohio. Cambria’s products are durable, non-absorbent and easy to maintain. They are backed by robust service from Lake Quartz and a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. The Cambria design pallet is recognized as the world’s most expansive.

Our Highlights

  • Local family owned and operated
  • 43 years of surfaces and countertop experience
  • Offering industry leading design consultation and installation
  • Stand behind products and services
  • Cambria Certified Install Associate – very selective process and training (not “anyone” can install their product)

The Lake Quartz Gallery Difference

  • 6,000 square feet showroom
  • All Cambria designs available (not many Cambria dealers can claim this)
  • Large format viewing including slabs, large wall displays, and inspirational displays
  • Most dealers display 100 square feet of Cambria, we display well over 3,000 square feet!
  • Only true Cambria Gallery between New York and Chicago
  • First Cambria Gallery owned and operated outside of Cambria in the North America
  • Cambria Premier Dealer – very selective process

About Cambria

  • Family and American owned
  • Life-time transferable warranty
  • World leader in design and technology in the surfaces industry

Visit us online: https://lakequartz.com/

