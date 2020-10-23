FOX 8 goes one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence as he campaigns here in Ohio

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW) — With 11 days until the election, Vice President Mike Pence made one more campaign stop here in Ohio.

He addressed supporters at an airport near Toledo, telling them Ohio and America needs four more years of President Donald Trump.

“Four years ago a movement was born. Here in Ohio, we knew we could be strong again. You knew we could be prosperous again… and I know Ohio is going to say yes to four more years of Donald Trump in 2020,” Pence told the crowd.

His visit comes on a day when Governor Mike DeWine announced a new record high number of COVID-19 cases in the state. He talked about the issue in a one-one-one interview with FOX 8’s Dave Nethers after the rally.

“The American people should be confident here in Ohio and around the country that we are going to make sure the doctors and the nurses and hospitals in states that are seeing rising cases have the resources to be able to give the level of care to anyone that has contracted the coronavirus and is facing serious illness,” Pence said.

During his public address, the vice president told those in attendance that he is certain a vaccine is only a few weeks away.

Within Ohio, there is a growing distrust of the numbers and of Governor Mike DeWine’s insistence that everyone across the state should wear a mask.

When asked twice if he endorses the governor’s message, Vice President Pence stopped short of an endorsement, telling FOX 8 he believes people should also have the freedom to choose for themselves.

“Ohio in many respects, people have always said, is something of a microcosm of America so there’s different places of Ohio where there would be different measures. But we trust the people, we trust the governors of our states and we have great respect for Governor DeWine and the job that he’s doing,” said Pence.

Given the number of schools that are also now remaining remote or reconsidering in-person learning because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Pence insists that he and President Trump still believe the best place for children is in the classroom.

He would not, however, disrespect any decision made by a parent or a school district to stay remote under the circumstances.

“We respect the decision of any parent about what is in the best interest of their children but parents deserve to know that the risks to healty young people with the coronavirus is very low. We have been sending supplies testing and resources to our schools to make sure we protect faculty and teachers that might be susceptible to outcomes from coronavirus,” he said.

Pence told supporters that he and his wife voted early in his home state of Indiana.

But there remains a distrust among some about mail-in ballots and with the election so close and residents of Northeast Ohio still just getting their ballots delivered, Pence was asked whether, in his opinion, Ohioans should trust them.

“I just want to encourage everyone in the buckeye state to exercise your franchise to vote, have confidence in absentee ballot voting, have confidence in in-person voting, early or on Election Day,” he said, telling Fox 8 that the Trump Administration has been fighting against unsolicited ballots that have been sent elsewhere, believing those set the stage for voter fraud.

