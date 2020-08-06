FOX 8 goes one-on-one with President Donald Trump

CLYDE, Ohio (WJW)– President Donald Trump spoke with FOX 8 News reporter Dave Nethers during his visit to Ohio on Thursday.

The President spoke to supporters at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland before traveling to Clyde to tour the Whirlpool plant. He has a private fundraising event at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl Thursday evening.

Trump and Nethers talked about a number of things, most notably the news that Ohio Gov. DeWine tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The governor was set to meet Trump on the tarmac. After testing positive, he returned to Columbus.

“He’s a fine man, he’s a wonderful man. He loves Ohio and I love Ohio, that’s why I’m here,” Trump said. “The governor is a fine man. He is working very, very hard.”

