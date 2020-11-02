FOX 8 talks one-on-one with Eric Trump a day before presidential election

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eric Trump spoke with FOX 8’s Kristi Capel one day before the election that will determine if his father remains in office.

During the one-on-one interview, Trump said that his message for Ohio was simple.

“Vote for the guy who does not need this,” he said. “Joe Biden has been in the office for 47 years, 10 more years than I’ve been alive, no one believes he has saved his best ideas for last.”

Saying that he was so proud of his father, Trump compared the enthusiasm seen at the elder Trump’s rallies to the large numbers in early voting turnout.

“There is a lot of passion out there and there is a lot of love out there … people have to get out to the polls and vote,” he said.

When asked about how he would spend election night, he had this to say: “We as a family will be over at the White House … we will be together as a family and I think we are going to have a beautiful night.”

