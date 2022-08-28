CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 FOX Trot race day is finally here! The 5K run and 1-mile walk takes place Sunday in Public Square.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:

Race Day Schedule

7 a.m.: Registration and packet pick-up

8 a.m.: 1 mile walk

9 a.m.: 5K Race (Walkers welcome)

Can I still register?

Yes. Standard registration is $30. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and are eligible for the grand prize raffle for eight tickets to see Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band.

Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

Raffle Giveaway

We’re raffling a number of prizes again this year. Check those out below:

What if I can’t make it?

If you can’t make it, you can still donate online by clicking here.

Who does this year’s event benefit?

This year’s race benefits the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. They’ve been filling trunks with groceries at the muni lot with lines miles-long for more than two years in Northeast Ohio as the COVID-19 pandemic hit local families hard.

The food bank and its partners served nearly 350,000 people across six counties in Northeast Ohio last year. For almost 90,000 of those people, it was their first time reaching out for help from the food bank.