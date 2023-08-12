CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 Fox Trot is back.

It’s been 10 years since the very first Fox 8 Fox Trot. This year, the event is raising funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

If you can’t make the race but still want to help, donate here.

It steps off Sunday morning, with participants uniting to show support for everyone past present and future for those affected by breast cancer.

Location

On top of that, the Fox Trot, which gives people the option to walk a mile or run a 5K, is also at a new location: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Click here for course maps

Schedule

The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration ends at 8:45 a.m. Sunday

The one-mile race begins at 9 a.m. Registration for this portion ends at 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

See more info in the graphic below:

More details

Those who sign up for this year’s race will be entered to win front-row seats to Brandi Carlile’s Blossom Music Center concert on Sept. 16 along with an autographed guitar.

Check out this year’s T-shirt below:

Fox 8 Fox Trot participants will get entry to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the day. There will also be post-race refreshments.

For more on the race, click here.