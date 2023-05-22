CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 FOX Trot is back in action this summer, marking 10 years since the very first event. And this time it’s perhaps the most personal for us and you.

FOX 8’s own Natalie Herbick and Stacey Frey have dealt with breast cancer, as seen in the video above, and this year, the event is raising funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

On top of that, the FOX Trot, which gives people the option to walk a mile or run a 5K, is also at a new location: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The event steps off Sunday morning on Aug. 13, with participants uniting to show support for everyone past present and future for those affected by breast cancer.

See more info in the graphic below:

Watch moments from the 2022 FOX Trot event in the video below:

Register for this year’s event and find out more information at fox8foxtrot.com.