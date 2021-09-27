FOX 8 family honors life of 12-year-old cancer victim at charity golf outing

SILVER LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Several members of the FOX 8 family are hitting links for a very good cause.

It was the fifth annual Carson Higgins Memorial Golf Outing.

FOX 8’s Kristi Capel, Todd Meany and Kenny Crumpton were among those at the Silver Lake Country Club.

Carson was just 12 years old when he died of Neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system, in 2016. He was an ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Proceeds from this year’s outing will be used to fund the implementation of 25 Augment Therapy units at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, among other programs.

You can learn more about the Carson Higgins Memorial Foundation here.