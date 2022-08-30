CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 family is growing!

Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin’s CBS affiliate.

He was inspired to pursue a career in broadcast journalism by both of his parents Tom Hamilton, known as the chief radio play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Guardians, and Wendy Hamilton, who was also a news reporter.

Born and raised in Avon Lake, Brad attended Kent State University where he played baseball. That’s also where he met his wife, Brittney. The couple just welcomed their baby boy, Liam.

He once interned here at FOX 8 for Friday Night Touchdown.

Welcome to the family, Brad!