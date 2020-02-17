FOX 8 Extra explores the power of Superman with science

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are always interesting opportunities to “stay curious” at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Robyn Kaltenbach is the Director of Program Development.

She says they’ll be celebrating Superman’s birthday on February 29 and did some experiments with Stefani to show us how strong the comic hero is.

BODY WORLDS Rx is a new exhibit that opens March 20.

The display showcases real human bodies.

They have been preserved to show the anatomy, physiology and impact of health issues.

BODY WORLDS Rx is included in the price of admission.

The center says it is up to families to decide what is appropriate for them.

Here’s a guide they’re offering to help you navigate the decision.

The exhibit runs through September 7.

If you’re looking for some STEM activities for your children during break, Great Lakes Science Center offers opportunities at Camp Curiosity.

There are various camps for Pre-K through 8th grade.

You can register here.

The classes vary from amusement park science to space camp.

You can see the options here.