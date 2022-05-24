CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fox 8 has you covered by land, air and now by water!

Fox 8, in partnership with Cleveland Metroparks, is unveiling River Fox, which will give viewers a whole new perspective along the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie.

When the eLCee2 Water Taxi isn’t doubling as River Fox, it provides a critical link between the east and west bank of The Flats.

Fox 8 and the Cleveland Metroparks will show viewers all there is to do along Cleveland’s waterfront Tuesday, from restoration efforts supporting wildlife and nearby trails to new boat docks, waterfront restaurants and recreation opportunities.