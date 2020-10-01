FOX 8 awarded ‘Best TV News Morning Team,’ ‘Best News Anchor’ by Cleveland Magazine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 is honored to receive your vote for “Best of Cleveland.”
Cleveland Magazine puts together its “Best of” list annually to celebrate the city.
Of course, 2020 has been a challenging year for so many people, so it makes this year’s “Best of” list even more special.
FOX 8 received top votes for “Best TV News Morning Team.”
Kristi Capel was awarded “Best TV News Anchor.”
