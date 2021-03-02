Subaru shows what’s new with Crosstrek and Forester

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Looking for love? Subaru has it with the all new 2021 Crosstrek, which was just refreshed for the model year.

“One of the neatest things about the Crosstrek Sport is they replaced the 2-liter engine, with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine, so you are now getting 30 horsepower more,” said Casey Dungan, Serra Auto Park sales consultant.

You get 34 miles to the gallon with this compact crossover/SUV. It starts at around $22,000, it comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and has more interior volume than the competition.

“It’s a great size for anybody. It’s got a nice slide-in height for seats. You’re not stepping up into it, you’re not sitting down in it. It really attracts segments across the ages and lifestyles,” Dungan said.

If you’re looking for Subaru’s No. 1 SUV, that’s the 2021 Forester. It comes with all the bells and whistles.

“The Forester is more of your traditional, little bit boxier SUV. It appeals to a lot of people, especially the people who want to be able to see everything, it has huge windows.”

The 2021 Forester starts at around $25,000 and comes with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

“It can scan your face and it watches your eyes so on the top-of-the-line Foresters, if you start looking off to the side of the road or if you’re one of those people that still thinks it’s OK idea to text and drive anything like that, if your eyes are not on the road, it will actually beep at you and tell you, hey, look at the road.”

The Forester delivers up to 33 highway MPG and comes with symmetrical all-wheel drive, balancing power to each wheel for maximum grip and efficiency.