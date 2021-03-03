Nissan shows off what’s new with Rogue and Sentra

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Hot off the assembly line and now in dealerships, it’s the No. 1 selling vehicle for Nissan, the 2021 Rogue.

“The ’21 Rogue has been redesigned inside and out and has the rave reviews from the media right now on this model is outstanding,” said Diehl Belza, managing partner at I-90 Nissan.

The 2021 Rogue is available in four trims including the all-new platinum model. It starts at around $26,000 and goes up to $39,000. The vehicle offers a new 2.5-liter engine, which was in the Nissan Altima previously, and it comes with all the state-of-the-art safety features including ProPilot Assist.

“It has a speed limit sign indicator, so there is a camera up here and it identifies the speed limit, if there is a change in speed limit and it will make the adjustment by that,” Belza said.

If an SUV isn’t your thing, well you can go to the No. 2 selling vehicle for Nissan, the 2020 Sentra.

“Which is a completely redesigned model from last year, this is the fifth generation of the Nissan Sentra, it has been one of the hottest selling models for us this year and for the past,” Belza said. “Everything is rounded, more sport, more Drago efficient, so it is quieter. When you look on the inside, all the seats, the design, the upgraded materials that they use, driveability and technology.”

The Sentra starts just under $20,000, it comes in three different trim models and the technology has you covered in the front, the back and the sides and gives you up to 40-miles-per -gallon on the highway.

“When you look at it, and most importantly drive it, that is when you really feel the difference,” Belza said.

The 2021 Sentra gives you a premium feel inside and out.