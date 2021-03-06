Honda Pilot comes packed with impressive power and safety features

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — Ready for your big plans? The 2021 Honda Pilot has you covered.

“What people love about the Pilots, is the quality, durability, and reliability that you get from them over the years,” said Patrick Digiacomo, a sales consultant at Waikem Honda.

The Pilot has impressive power, giving you 20 city miles-per-gallon and 27 highway miles-per-gallon, it has dynamic style and versatility inside and out.

“These seats are simple as anything to put down and with all the seats down you can fit 4×8 feet sheets of plywood flat, so if you have to go to the hardware store, it’s easy, you don’t need a truck,” Digiacomo said.



The Pilot is ready for every one of your everyday adventures. The Pilot is available in five trims and starts at around $32,000.

“This Honda Pilot is a great family vehicle, it’s an eight-passenger vehicle, it gives you a lot of versatility,” Digiacomo said.

What’s new with the 2021 Honda Pilot is that it now comes standard with 9-speed automatic transmission.

“These vehicles drive just like a car, not a truck-like ride at all, they handle in the corners just like a car, the four-wheel drive system is all automatic,” he said.

The Pilot comes with a plethora of safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Collision Mitigation Braking System.

“So if you’re coming up on what the vehicle thinks is going to be an accident, it will try to keep you out of that accident,” Digiacomo said.

The Pilot boasts the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 5-star safety Rating and with its impressive technology it outclasses the competition.