Chevrolet Trailblazer is a small SUV packed with big features

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Live big in a small SUV. That’s the motto for the all new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

“This is designed for a more modern consumer. So it’s not really designed to go off-road. It’s more designed to hug the road and even though it’s a small SUV, you do live big inside of it,” said Alex Jean, sales consultant at VanDevere Chevrolet in Akron.

The Trailblazer starts under $20,000 and the fully-equipped one starts under $30,000. It seats up to five, it is available with All-Wheel Drive with up to 55 cubic feet of space available.

“This is going to be more of a younger buyer. Probably somebody under 40 that maybe doesn’t have a ton of kids, doesn’t need a ton of space but does want the added benefits of an SUV vs. a car. You sit up a little higher, the all-wheel drive.”

This vehicle boasts size and flexibility. The passenger seat can fold down, fitting a small kayak from front to back without having to put it on top of the roof.

“I think it is a very unique size for the SUV market. It is not something that is going to be massive where you are going to have to worry about trying to park it, but it’s also not so small that you can’t fit four, full-sized adults in it,” Jean said.

The Trailblazer has all the technology and capability you need to help you get up and get out.

“It’s got the blindspot monitoring, it has forward collision and lane departure along with the back-up camera and rear proximity and cross traffic alert.”

The Trailblazer is offered in four trims, Activ, RS, LS and LT, giving you plenty of styling options to fit your needs.

“RS a little more sporty, the Activ more off-road focused.”

The Trailblazer comes with an all-new engine for Chevy. It’s a smaller one, getting you up to 30 miles per gallon on the highway and the Turbo gives you great low, end power.