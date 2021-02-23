Acura and Volvo show off semi-autonomous features

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Auto Show usually takes center stage at the I-X Center this time of year, but because of COVID-19, it’s been pushed to December.

The calendar may say 2021, but at Acura Motorcars, they are already into the future with the fully redesigned 2022 Acura MDX.

“This has what’s called a double-wishbone suspension in the front, so it gives you a really sporty feel, but it also gives you additional handling,” said Anthony Marcellino, general manager.

Starting at $46,900, the 2022 MDX is loaded with standard features, which includes a panoramic moon roof.

“The semi-autonomous features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic warning, blind spot information, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play,” Marcellino said.

This vehicle gives you the SUV feel with the versatility of a minivan.

“With this vehicle, it has what’s called a multi-functional second row seat, so you’re able to fold it down, to have very generous cup holders and you are able to remove the seat completely, so you can have a full bench in the second row or full captains chairs.”

On the flip side of the Acura MDX is the more European-style SUV. That’s the Volvo XC 90 and while they are very similar, they are both very different.

“For us, the good thing is they both compete, but they definitely do compliment each other. If you look at the styling concepts compared to the interior of the MDX to this, completely different,” said vice president Michael Marcellino.

The 2021 Volvo XC 90 is loaded with the semi-autonomous safety features, like adaptive cruise control and parking assist, but it also has a three-point safety belt feature that is hard to find elsewhere.

“You feel all three seat belts kind of tighten down, so the car is bracing you for impact. And then as soon as the car recognizes it, it kind of loosens up, it’s one of those things you have to feel first,” the VP said.

The Volvo XC-90 starts at around $50,000. Volvo will soon be committed to the electric model SUV moving forward.