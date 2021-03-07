A peek into what’s new in the world of luxury at Lexus

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — When it comes to world-class luxury sedans, you won’t find them better than the fully redesigned Lexus IS300.

“We are excited to bring back the IS against its competitors, with a bold new look, fully redesigned lines, crisp lines, robust power 260 HP and yet gives you the luxury of what Lexus is all about,” said Matthew Dietz, general manager at Classic Lexus.

WJW photo

The IS300 starts at around $40,000. It comes equipped with a 3.5 Liter V6 engine, with all the latest safety features now coming standard. Lexus just won its ninth award in the last 10 years by J.D. Power for the most dependable vehicle on the road.

“For a sports car, you are not usually thinking of a vehicle that can get into the mid 20s, but this car gets great gas mileage as well,” Dietz said.

The Lexus UX250h wasn’t readily available until 2021, it’s Lexus’ version of the hybrid.

“People have really come on to like the UX and enjoy the ride quality and the fuel economy, so now they are ramping up that production a little bit,” Dietz said.

The Lexus UX250h is considered a compact crossover. It starts at around $35,000 and is considered best in its class for miles-per-gallon.

“It’s a great car to get you 41 miles-per-gallon in the city, averaging 39 miles-per-gallon overall,” Dietz said.

The UX250h comes standard with all the safety features, including all-wheel drive.