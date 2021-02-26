2021 Kia Telluride gets top honors

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– When it comes to Kia, there is no holding back. The 2021 Telluride has brought a lot of recognition to Kia.

It won the Triple Crown of prestigious automotive awards in 2020, including MotorTrend SUV of the year.

“This is a vehicle you can get in four different trim levels. It is budget friendly for pretty much everybody, depending on what you are looking for, safety-wise and convenience-wise. It’s available with front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive. It is going to be standard third row, so depending on the trim level, you’re going to get an eight-passenger or seven-passenger vehicle,” said Sean Carlson, sales consultant at Mentor Kia.

If you’re in the need, the need for speed, the 2021 KIA Stinger could be your vehicle.

“You can get this vehicle, it’s available in a four-cylinder turbo. And if you do have a need for speed, we have the six-cylinder twin-turbo and you punch that, and it is going to throw you back in your seat. So, this is a very exciting and thrilling vehicle to drive,” Carlson said.

One vehicle you didn’t see at the Cleveland Auto Show last year is the Kia Seltos. It’s all new for 2021 and it’s one of the more popular vehicles Kia offers.

“It is a compact utility vehicle. This is Kia’s first entry into that segment, so that is going to get you into an all-wheel drive vehicle, keep you under $25,000. Kia has never had that before.”

It has been five years since Kia has redesigned its Sorrento. Now it has an all-new look for 2021, which includes a hybrid model on the SUV.

“We have anything from a front-wheel drive, just base model, all the way up to an SX-prestige X-line which you can actually take off road, seven different engine options with this.”

It comes standard with three-row seating, perfect for that next family trip.