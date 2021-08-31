FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks Golf Outing returns in September

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks and FOX 8 are once again joining together for a golf outing this year.

The event is going down at the Big Met Golf Course (4811 Valley Parkway, Fairview Park) on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. and any team of four is welcome to join in the festivities.

The golf event is a scramble-style tournament, offering up swinging prizes, including a first place prize totaling $2,000. All participants receive lunch and a bag full of goodies. Cost is $80/person or $320/team.

Those unable to make the event can instead play nine holes at Bedford’s Shawnee Hills Golf Course on the same day at 10 a.m. for only $8, courtesy FOX 8 News.

To register for the event, sponsored by Motorcars Acura/Volvo, right here.