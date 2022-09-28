CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Magazine just released its Best of Cleveland 2022 list and here’s who was honored by their readers:

Natalie Herbick – Best Female Anchor

Gabe Spiegel – Best Male Anchor

Ken Carman – Best Sports Anchor

Stefani Schaefer – Best Female Anchor

Wayne Dawson – Best Male Anchor

Fox 8 News in the Morning – Best Morning News

Kickin’ It With Kenny – Best Morning News

Find the whole list of reader-selected winners right here.

Cleveland Scene magazine released its Best Of Cleveland readers’ poll results recently as well, with several of our anchors honored. Find that list right here.

Again, thank you so much for watching FOX 8 News.