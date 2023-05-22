[Editor’s Note: In the video above FOX 8 Anchors check out check out the cars they’ll be racing in for the 2nd annual SoapFOX Derby.]

(WJW) – It’s a match-up you want to miss!

The FOX 8 News in the Morning anchors are facing off in the 2nd annual “SoapFOX Derby.”

The race pits the anchors against each other to showcase the world-class races that happen in Northeast Ohio each year at the annual International Soap Box Derby.

Do the anchors feel ready? Watch the video below.

Last year, in the first-ever “SoapFOX Derby,” the race was a photo finish with FOX 8’s Todd Meany declared the winner in his race against FOX 8’s Kristi Capel.

They defeated co-anchors Stefani Schaefer and Wayne Dawson in earlier races.

This year, Kristi Capel and Wayne Dawson competed in the first race and Kristi won by a landslide.

You can watch Krist and Wayne square off in the video below.

Scott Sabol and Todd Meany will square off in the second heat. Then, the two winning anchors will compete in a final race.

Tune in to see who gets crowned as this year’s winner! You can watch the races on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

As for the real FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby — the World Championship Race Day is Saturday, July 22 in Akron. This is the 85th year for the youth racing event.

The International Soap Box Derby also holds other events during the summer.

Learn more, here.