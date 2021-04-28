FOX 8 Anchor Draft pick of the day: Here’s when to watch…

(WJW) — FOX 8 is turning draft week into draft month, with your chance to win up to $5,000 as part of our FOX 8 Anchor Draft.

Here’s how it will work: Tune into FOX 8 News each day — beginning Thursday, April 29- – over the next four weeks. We will announce one of our anchors as the top draft pick of the day — it could happen during any newscast.

Then, be the 8th caller to call 216-578-0888.

If you’re the 8th caller, the anchor who is the top pick of the day will open the commissioner’s envelope — inside, is your cash prize — ranging from $100 up to $5,000.

Check back here each day for newscast details.

It all kicks off Thursday morning! Tune in Thursday, April 29, during FOX 8 News in the Morning at 7 a.m. for the big debut and your chance to win!

