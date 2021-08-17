Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Americans get another payment soon?

(WJW) — As the COVID-19 Delta variant sweeps across the country, many seeking financial relief are asking: Will Americans get a fourth stimulus check soon?

The short answer? Likely, no.

Progressive Democratic lawmakers on July 30 proposed legislation that would hand over recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children.

Poverty is a choice. It’s time we prioritize new economic indicators and economic policies that will prioritize sustainable and equitable growth.



Today, we’re introducing TWO bills:

-A guaranteed income bill

-A bill to establish an alternative economic metric pic.twitter.com/3o2iOa0nIx — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 30, 2021

The Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act is legislation designed to build a 21st century economy that is reflective of Americans’ everyday needs, according to a press release.

There was no timeline given on if and when the legislation would be considered or how long it would take to implement the new programs if the bills were to be approved.

Congress is in recess through the middle of September. And when lawmakers return, they’ll likely continue working on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan and a $3.5 trillion budget plan for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs.

The White House and leaders in Congress have not given any indication a fourth payment will be approved, and there’s been little other movement aside from online petitions and letters from lawmakers to President Joe Biden.

A change.org petition that was started more than a year ago by a restaurant owner calling for targeted stimulus money has gotten over 2.8 million signatures. The petition calls for payments of $2,000 for each and $1,000 for each child until the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, several Democrats have written letters to Biden asking for more relief. Some of those letters reportedly advocated for multiple rounds of stimulus checks until the economy rebounds.

But the Biden administration has signaled the president was focused on putting people back to work rather than short-term relief.