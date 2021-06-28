Fourth stimulus check? Here’s what we know about another possible payment

(WJW) — As Congress prepares for its July 4 recess, some lawmakers are pushing to get a fourth stimulus payment passed first.

Congress is currently considering President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan.

Yahoo reports supporters of a fourth stimulus check consider the American Families Plan an opportunity for additional payments for Americans. Yahoo also reports Democrats are hoping to pass the plan quickly in a tactic similar to that used to push through Biden’s rescue package earlier this year.

That method, Yahoo reports, would allow passage with majorities in the Senate and House, avoiding votes from Republicans.

Earlier this month, the Biden Administration signaled that the president was focused on “putting people back to work rather than short-term relief.

Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether the proposed American Jobs and Families Plans would provide enough of an economic boost that a fourth round of checks would be unnecessary.

“He’s happy to hear from a range of ideas on what would be most effective and what’s most important to the economy moving forward,” said Psaki. “But he’s also proposed what he thinks is going to be most effective for the short term for putting people back to work, to getting through this pivotal period of time, and also to making us more competitive over the long term.”

Meanwhile, the latest economic boost is child tax credit payments.

As part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, eligible families can receive as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6. The advance tax credit payments will be $3,000 annually per child between the ages of 6 and 17.

The payments are to be made monthly and people can register for the program even if they did not fully file their taxes. The administration launched the website childtaxcredit.gov with details for potential recipients.

The unenrollment deadine is Monday.