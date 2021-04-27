Fourth stimulus check? Four ways Americans might get additional payments in 2021

**For more on the third economic stimulus payments, watch below.

(WJW) — Payments are still being mailed out to Americans as part of the American Rescue Plan that passed in March 2021.

The plan includes three types of payments: $1,400 checks, $300 in weekly unemployment benefits and an expanded child tax credit.

But will there be another stimulus plan or further stimulus payments?

Here’s what we know so far:

Fourth Stimulus Package

Currently, lawmakers and the Biden Administration are working on another stimulus package, called the Build Back Better plan.

It’s focused on the country’s infrastructure, including transportation and water systems, but it may not include stimulus checks, CNET reports.

The bill could send additional checks to specific groups, CNET reports, like parents at certain economic levels and the unemployed. But that’s still not clear.

Four other possible payments this year:

CNET reports that Congress could make the following decisions that would mean more payments in 2021:

1.) Approve recurring payments: Several Democratic senators recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to include recurring direct payments to Americans.

“We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance

extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan,” the group wrote.

2.) Minimum wage hike: Many lawmakers are urging the passage of a federal minimum wage hike. The current federal minimum wage is at $7.25 per hour. Senators Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema have proposed raising the minimum wage to $11 per hour, for example.

3.) Permanent child tax credit: The new virus relief bill increases for 2021 the previous up to $2,000 tax credit per child to $3,000 for every child between the ages of 6 and 17 and to $3,600 for every child under the age of 6. Biden, along with some lawmakers would like to see the child tax credit become permanent, CNET reports.

4.) Renew federal unemployment payments: Lawmakers have also requested the extension of bonus unemployment checks. The American Rescue Plan provides an additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits and continues $100 for Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation through Sept. 6, 2021.