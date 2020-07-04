Fourth of July lunar eclipse to light up the night sky in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Clevelanders are used to looking to the skies on Independence Day, when fireworks traditionally erupt into the night air in celebration of America.

This year, due to coronavirus concerns, downtown Cleveland’s annual “Light Up the Lake” fireworks show has been postponed to Sept. 19, and plenty of other cities are following suit, or at least going forward with many safety guidelines in place.

Thankfully, there’s another kind of spectacle to stand in the place of a big city-mandated fireworks show.

Today, Clevelanders can expect to see a penumbral lunar eclipse, which is when the moon passes through the outer edge of the Earth’s shadow.

Reportedly, this kind of eclipse can be challenging to differentiate between just a normal full moon, but doesn’t mean it’s any less incredible to watch.

The eclipse is supposed to occur from 11:07 p.m. tonight, through 1:54 a.m. tomorrow. Expect it to really light up on our full buck moon at 12:29 a.m.

Take a look at what the lunar event is predicted to look like in an animation seen here.

There are other significant astronomical events going down this month, including Jupitar and Saturn reaching peak brightness and a couple meteor showers. Find out more about those below: