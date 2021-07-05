Fourth of July celebrations continue at Kamm’s Corners in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The extended Independence Day weekend continues Monday with parades and additional backyard gatherings as the nation and Northeast Ohio continue to celebrate.

With July 4 falling on Sunday, the official observance of the holiday is on Monday, July 5 and while many communities already had their fireworks and parades over the weekend, people were happy to line the streets for several more early Monday.

The extended holiday kicked off with the continuance of the Kiwanis West Park parade in Kamm’s Corners on Cleveland’s near west side.

For more than 50 years the parade has been an opportunity for political candidates to make an appearance and Monday’s parade resumed that tradition with many of the Cleveland Mayoral candidates in attendance.

The long standing annual parade was only interrupted last year because of the pandemic.

On Monday people eagerly lined the streets to resume that tradition and share their collective national pride with friends and neighbors.

“It’s good, it feels good to be back to normal again,” said Julie Werner of Avon who made the trip for Monday’s parade with her children.

“It was absolutely wonderful to be out here with everyone today. It was great to have us all together i was here with my children, able to participate in the parade we were so excited to be together with our neighbors and our friends. We live in this community so its exciting to be able to be here,” said Tomesha Walker

The 10 a.m. parade was followed by another in Stow.

Many who have the day off were grateful to have an opportunity to enjoy not only the continued traditions of Independence Day but to have the perfect weather in which to do so.

“Oh the perpetual smile is on the face it’s wonderful, it’s what we all need,” said Wendy Yasaki of Cleveland who says she used to live in the West Park neighborhood.