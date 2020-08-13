Four-year-old boy’s wish to become mermaid comes true with help of local non-profit

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — August Speziale of Brecksville is only four years old and his dream is to become a mermaid.

So with a special tail and a special guest, his special wish came true Wednesday afternoon.

“He wants to be a mermaid when he grows up. There is nothing more magical than being able to do it,” said Jacklyn Speziale, his mother.

August got the chance to meet and swim with a mermaid at the Geauga Family YMCA.

It’s all thanks to the A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter.

“He started having random fevers when he was two. So, I went to get him checked out. Turned out he had leukemia,” said Speziale.

That meant countless hours in the hospital getting treatment.

“There isn’t a lot to do there other than find fun videos. He is really into mermaids, unicorns, and fantastical stuff,” said Speziale.

“He loves the flipper, he knew how to swim like a mermaid. It’s like he was born to do this,” said Emily Pitera, with A Special Wish.

The happiness practically radiated from his fins.

“Where everyone is quarantining now, we’ve been quarantining for two years. Things like this make my kid’s day. This is what they have to look forward to. I can’t put into words how special things like this are,” said Speziale.

