LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Four teens have been charged with the murder of a local entrepreneur.

Dailyn Ferguson was gunned down in front of his mother on May 8, 2022 — Mother’s Day — outside of the shoe store he opened along Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.

Dailyn Ferguson

Juvenile complaints obtained from the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court list four suspects, who were each 16 or 17 at the time of the shooting, and are now all adults.

Each faces an unclassified felony count of aggravated murder — which allege the drive-by shooting was planned — as well as additional murder, assault and weapons charges.

Ferguson opened the high-end tennis shoe store the previous March. The day he was shot he had just handed off a Mother’s Day gift to his mother, Tanisha Ferguson.

Surveillance footage showed a car — later determined to be stolen from Warrensville Heights — pull up, then came gunfire from inside. The 23-year-old died days later.

“He asked me to go. … He said, ‘Go, run mommy,'” Tanisha Ferguson told FOX 8 in July 2022. It’s like he didn’t want nothing to happen to me. I just still think in the back of my head sometimes. I wonder, did he die thinking I died too?”

Lyndhurst police previously said it appeared to be a targeted shooting, but the motive was unclear.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment was announced in July 2022.