Four teens arrested in string of 80+ car break-ins

Vehicles in Cleveland, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights targeted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cleveland Division of Police arrested four teens accused of breaking into more than 80 vehicles.

The suspects, ages 16 and 17, face charges of aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, theft and criminal damaging.

The crimes happened on Cleveland's east side, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights. Police said detectives are investigating whether the same group is responsible for other break-ins in East Cleveland and downtown.

In Cleveland Heights alone, windows were smashed on 46 vehicles overnight Monday.