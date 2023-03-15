CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for four suspects after a Cleveland Police detective was shot Tuesday night and two other officers were hurt on their way to help.

Police say the on-duty officer was shot at the 2800 block of Central Avenue while pursuing what was suspected to be a stolen Kia.

According to Police Chief Wayne Drummond, two detectives discovered the vehicle around 6:20 p.m. When they approached the car, Drummond says four suspects got out of the vehicle and started to run.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

“Both officers gave a chase. As the suspects were running, one of them dropped a weapon. The officer actually pulled up, picked up the weapon and put it in the detective car,” explained Chief Drummond.

As the officer got out of the detective car, one of the suspects in a bright orange jacket fired, what police believe were four shots at him, said Drummond.

“The detective was struck twice. Once in the arm and once in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital where he is doing really well. I talked to him, but still he was struck,” said Drummond.

Another officer rendered aid right away with a tourniquet.

WJW photo

WJW photo

The officer, who hasn’t been identified at this time, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and is in stable condition. The I-Team learned that the officer started with the Cleveland Division of Police in 2018.

“Thank God he is stable right now. Shot in the arm. Shot in the leg. And the bullets just went right through,” said police union president Jeff Follmer. “We are asking for prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Police are now looking for the four suspects involved in the incident.

“We believe only one person fired the shots,” Drummond said. “We are currently trying to locate all four individuals and especially the person who actually shot our officer.”

Drummond says they don’t believe any of their officers discharged their weapons.

Mayor Justin Bibb was able to visit the injured officer at the hospital. He said his administration is looking to change dangerous policies that have lead to the proliferation of guns on the city streets. City officials have also recently announced they will file a lawsuit against vehicle manufacturers, Hyundai and Kia, due to the growing number of vehicles being stolen in the city and the strain it has placed on officer resources.

“We do need more officers, but you know what? Our officers still have pride. They’re still going out there and doing their job and doing their work and they’re fighting for the city,” said Follmer.

Cleveland police also confirmed a nearby crash involving a zone car was on its way to assisting the officer who was shot.

Officers involved in the crash, which took place at East 30th Street and Carnegie Avenue, were reportedly also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. They are also doing well.

No further information has been released at this time.