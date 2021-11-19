Four suspects indicted in torture and murder of woman in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four suspects accused of torturing and killing an East Cleveland woman were indicted on multiple charges.

Portia Williams, Nathaniel Polk, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said a group of suspects lured Alishah Pointer out of her home, took her to several different locations, tortured and murdered her.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Her body was found earlier this month in a burned out-house in East Cleveland.

Portia Williams

Nathaniel Poke, Jr.

Anthony Bryant

Brittany Smith

Police say the suspects thought Pointer had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened November 2 in Cleveland and they were trying to force her to talk.

Their arraignments are set for November 22.

Each suspect pleaded not guilty and could face up to 15 years to life in prison.