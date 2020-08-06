Four rescued after boat catches on fire near Mentor, Coast Guard says

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Four people were rescued after their boat caught on fire Wednesday night.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident occurred near Mentor.
The four individuals onboard jumped into the water after the fire broke out.
A good Samaritan stood by until the Coast Guard arrived and was able to pull the people from the water.
Officials say they are now safe ashore. They were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.
Coast Guard crew members were still on scene around 9:30 p.m.
Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was injured during this incident.
