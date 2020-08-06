Four rescued after boat catches on fire near Mentor, Coast Guard says

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Four people were rescued after their boat caught on fire Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident occurred near Mentor.

The four individuals onboard jumped into the water after the fire broke out.

Stn. Cleveland Harbor crew still onscene of boat fire off Mentor. 4 people on board burning boat, all wearing life jackets, jumped in water after boat caught fire; passing good Samaritan stood by until @USCG crew pulled all 4 from water. All now safe ashore.#breaking #wearitOhio — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) August 6, 2020

A good Samaritan stood by until the Coast Guard arrived and was able to pull the people from the water.

Officials say they are now safe ashore. They were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

Coast Guard crew members were still on scene around 9:30 p.m.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was injured during this incident.

