Four people shot, Sandusky police investigating early morning shooting

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police and state agents are investigating after four people were shot early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:29 a.m. in the area of Hancock Street and Neil Street.

“Upon arrival, there were subjects fleeing the area in multiple directions,” Police Chief John Orzech said.

A press release issued by the chief states that officers located one shooting victim inside a vehicle that had been shot. Officers then learned additional shooting victims were arriving at the hospital.

Bernasto Hardin, 29, was the victim found inside the car. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Cleveland. The three others suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say they have no motive for the shooting yet. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the scene.

So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sandusky Police Detective Bureau as soon as possible.

