Four people shot at music studio on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Four people were injured during a shooting at an in-home music studio on Cleveland’s east side Wednesday night.

The victims were inside the house on Marshall Avenue at East 93rd Street when someone started shooting from the wooded area outside, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

Three of the victims were taken to the Cleveland Clinic. A 33-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter.

No arrests have been made. Investigators recovered multiple casings and an AR magazine at the scene.