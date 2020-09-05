Four Northeast Ohio bars cited after not complying with COVID-19 health guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, five more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m. (as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Four of those are located in Northeast Ohio. Here’s what each bar was cited with:

Highland Tavern, Akron : Received an administrative citation for “improper conduct – disorderly activity” and also serving alcohol past 10 p.m. This is reportedly their fourth violation notice.

: Received an administrative citation for “improper conduct – disorderly activity” and also serving alcohol past 10 p.m. This is reportedly their fourth violation notice. Cedar Wings Lounge, Akron : Received an administrative citation for allowing patrons to drink alcohol past designated time.

: Received an administrative citation for allowing patrons to drink alcohol past designated time. Patally LLC, known as Stage Pass, Willowick : Received an administrative citation for “improper conduct – disorderly activity” and also serving alcohol past 10 p.m.

: Received an administrative citation for “improper conduct – disorderly activity” and also serving alcohol past 10 p.m. Second Wind Bar & Grill LTD, known as Kate’s Bar & Grill, Willowick: Received an administrative citation for allowing patrons to drink alcohol past designated time.

A spot in Columbus called Buckeye Crazy Restaurant and Sports Bar was also cited last night.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

“We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant,” OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a statement. “We continue to follow up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance and enforcement action is taken when egregious violations are observed so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience.”

